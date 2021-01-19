Cabinda carried once for no yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards over 16 games in 2020.

After filling in for Nick Bawden (undisclosed) down the stretch of the 2019 campaign, Cabinda again assumed the Lions' fullback duties in 2020 once Bawden suffered another season-ending injury in training camp last summer. Cabinda not only made it through 16 games but he seemed to fare well in that role despite not getting many touches. Given his status as an exclusive-rights free agent, Detroit can easily retain the Penn State product for another year on the cheap, if it wants.