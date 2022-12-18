site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jason Cabinda: Will be available against Jets
RotoWire Staff
Cabinda (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
After being limited at practice all week with an ankle injury, Cabinda appears poised to play in Week 15. He hasn't drawn a target since Week 11 and has only gotten one touch since then.
