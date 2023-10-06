Cabinda (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 contest versus Carolina.

Cabinda missed last Thursday's win over the Packers due to a knee injury, and he doesn't appear to be making much progress given that he logged a trio of DNPs this week. However, he did do some work on the side during practice, so there's a possibility he could return against the Buccaneers in Week 6. Tight end Darrell Daniels filled Cabinda's role at fullback and on special teams in Week 4 and will likely continue to do so this Sunday.