Lions' Jason Huntley: Competing for offensive role
General manager Bob Quinn suggested Huntley will be in direct competition with Ty Johnson for a role in the backfield, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. "...Huntley will be our smallest guy, but he's extremely fast. So [I'm] very confident that we'll find a role for him, and he is going to be in competition with Ty Johnson."
Detroit took Johnson in the sixth round ahead of the 2019 campaign but the Maryland product ultimately left something to be desired as a change-of-pace back. It sounds like Huntley will now get a chance to push Johnson for his depth role, and Twentyman thinks it's also possible for Huntley to handle some of the passing-down responsibilities the Lions gave J.D. McKissic last year. However, with 2018 second-rounder Kerryon Johnson and 2019 breakout runner Bo Scarbrough now joined atop the depth chart by 2020 second-rounder D'Andre Swift, Huntley may need an injury or an extremely impressive offseason to earn meaningful offensive snaps as a rookie.
