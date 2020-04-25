Lions' Jason Huntley: Detroit snags in fifth round

The Lions selected Huntley in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Huntley (5-foot-8, 190) is a small running back out of New Mexico State, but he has real skills to work with as an off-the-bench firecracker. As much as the Lions' running back rotation is remarkably small in the light of Huntley's addition, few players possess open-field running skills like his. Huntley torched opponents for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns on just 154 carries (7.1 YPC)last year , and he scored five touchdowns on kick returns in his career. Huntley went on to run a 4.40-second 40, 39.5-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump, demonstrating legitimate NFL explosiveness despite his light frame. Unfortunately, it's hard to see him playing many running back snaps behind D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.