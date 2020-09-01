Huntley impressed as a between-the-tackles runner during Saturday's scrimmage, Rob Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Given the presence of Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, and Bo Scarbrough, a role in the passing game remains Huntley's easiest path towards seeing the field on offense in 2020. However, Saturday's performance suggests it might not be accurate to pigeon-hole the 5-foot-9 rookie as a scatback, especially after Huntley topped 1,000 yards rushing at 7.1 yards per carry during his final season at New Mexico State in 2019. Should the injury bug strike the top of the depth chart, it's seemingly increasingly possible that Huntley could gain fantasy relevance at some point this year.