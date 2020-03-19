Play

Kearse (toe) is signing with the Lions on a one-year, $2.75 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2016 seventh-round pick primarily served as a backup safety and slot corner during his four seasons in Minnesota, playing more snaps on special teams than on defense in every season until 2019. The Lions likely envision Kearse in a similar role, as Tracy Walker and Duron Harmon are expected to start at safety. Kearse should have plenty of time to recover from the knee and toe injuries that held him out of Minnesota's playoff loss to the 49ers.

