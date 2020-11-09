Kearse collected two solo tackles and six assists during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Minnesota.
The 26-year-old kicked off the season by serving a three-game suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy, but he's suited up for each of Detroit's games since Week 4 while playing an important defensive role. Kearse fielded a season-high 56 defensive snaps Sunday against the Vikings as he earned his first start of the year, establishing a new 2020 best with his eight total tackles. Coverage skills remain strong for Kearse as they were in 2019. For a second straight year, he is holding opponents to a sub-53 passer rating when throwing in his direction.