The NFL suspended Kearse for three games due to a violation of the substance abuse policy, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

As a member of the Vikings last season, Kearse was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit. The incident didn't impact his ability to play, and Rothstein notes that the league "has not said whether this suspension is related." The Lions signed Kearse back in March, but with this suspension he won't debut with his new team until Oct. 4 against the Saints.