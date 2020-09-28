The NFL lifted Kearse's suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kearse was handed a three-game suspension in July for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but he's eligible to return to action in Week 4 against the Jaguars. The Clemson product played 15 games for the Vikings last year and recorded 28 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception while averaging 18.3 snaps per game. Kearse will likely start out in a reserve role with an opportunity to climb the depth chart.