Lions' Jeff Driskel: Accounts for three TDs vs. Dallas
Driskel completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns Sunday agains the Cowboys. He also carried eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown during the 35-27 loss.
Although Driskel completed just 58 percent of his passes, he still averaged a respectable 8.0 yards per attempt thanks to some big gains. He completed two touchdown passes to Marvin Jones and added another score with his legs in what amounted to a solid performance from a fantasy perspective. Driskel could remain the starter for multiple weeks while Matthew Stafford (back) is on the sidelines, and next Sunday's matchup with the Redskins could present him with more opportunities to produce.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...