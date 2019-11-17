Driskel completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns Sunday agains the Cowboys. He also carried eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown during the 35-27 loss.

Although Driskel completed just 58 percent of his passes, he still averaged a respectable 8.0 yards per attempt thanks to some big gains. He completed two touchdown passes to Marvin Jones and added another score with his legs in what amounted to a solid performance from a fantasy perspective. Driskel could remain the starter for multiple weeks while Matthew Stafford (back) is on the sidelines, and next Sunday's matchup with the Redskins could present him with more opportunities to produce.