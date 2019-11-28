Play

Driskel (hamstring) is listed as active Thursday against the Bears.

The Lions made a ruling on Driskel's starting ability Wednesday, naming undrafted rookie David Blough the spot No. 1 for this contest. Still, Driskel is available, so he's on hand in the event something befalls Blough. Elsewhere on the roster, tight end Logan Thomas was a quarterback in college, meaning Driskel may not be called upon at all in that scenario.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories