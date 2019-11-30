Play

Driskel (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Driskel was technically active for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears, it certainly didn't seem as if the backup quarterback was healthy enough to compete, so Saturday's roster designation shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The Lions have not placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve despite multiple fractures in his back, but considering their dismal record it's entirely possible the team decides to play it incredibly cautious with their franchise signal caller. David Blough, the team's third-string option and Thursday starter, looked solid in his professional debut and figures to continue reprising the role until Stafford is deemed healthy enough to compete, although Detroit did sign Kyle Sloter as an insurance policy off the Cardinals' practice squad.

