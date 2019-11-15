Lions' Jeff Driskel: Garnering Week 11 start
Driskel is in line to make a second consecutive start Sunday against the Cowboys after coach Matt Patricia announced that Matt Stafford (back) has been ruled out for the contest, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Stafford was unable to practice all week due to fractures in his back, making it not especially surprising that he'll miss another game. The Lions didn't hesitate to have Driskel air it out in their Week 10 loss to the Bears, but the signal-caller generally struggled to shepherd the offense, completing only 27 of 46 attempts for 269 yards (5.8 YPA), one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 37 yards. Driskel will get another tough assignment this weekend, taking on Dallas' seventh-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...