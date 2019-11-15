Driskel is in line to make a second consecutive start Sunday against the Cowboys after coach Matt Patricia announced that Matt Stafford (back) has been ruled out for the contest, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford was unable to practice all week due to fractures in his back, making it not especially surprising that he'll miss another game. The Lions didn't hesitate to have Driskel air it out in their Week 10 loss to the Bears, but the signal-caller generally struggled to shepherd the offense, completing only 27 of 46 attempts for 269 yards (5.8 YPA), one touchdown and one interception while rushing five times for 37 yards. Driskel will get another tough assignment this weekend, taking on Dallas' seventh-ranked pass defense.