Driskel (hamstring) agreed Wednesday with the Broncos on a two-year, $5 million contract, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Driskel showed that he may just be more than just a competent backup across three starts for Detroit last season, and he'll now hold down the fort behind Drew Lock in Denver. The addition of Driskel makes it increasingly more likely that the Broncos part ways with veteran signal caller-caller Joe Flacco (neck) ahead of the 2020 campaign.

