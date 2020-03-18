Play

Driskel (hamstring) agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Driskel showcased upside as a more than competent backup across three games in Detroit last season, and he'll now hold down the fort behind Drew Lock in Denver. The move leaves the future of veteran signal caller-caller Joe Flacco (neck) with the Broncos a lingering question mark.

