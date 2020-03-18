Lions' Jeff Driskel: Heading to Denver
Driskel is expected to sign with the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Driskel will become the new backup for Drew Lock in Denver, leaving Joe Flacco's status with the team in question. Driskel played in three contests for the Lions last season before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. He compiled 685 passing yards with a 59.0 passing percentage, to go along with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Look for more updates on his hamstring injury to come when he officially joins his new team for offseason activities.
