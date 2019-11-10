With Matthew Stafford (back) not expected to play Sunday against the Bears, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Driskel is in line to start at QB for the Lions in Week 10.

He'll be backed up by David Blough on Sunday. While Driskel -- who started five games for the Bengals last season -- doesn't posses Stafford's fantasy upside, the 26-year-old is at least an option for those scrambling for a QB fill-in on a bye-heavy week.