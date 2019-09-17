Play

Driskel signed a contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Driskel was available after being waived by the Bengals with an injury settlement last Wednesday. It seems that the 26-year-old is fully healthy now and will provide depth for the Lions behind David Blough and Matthew Stafford.

