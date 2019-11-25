Lions' Jeff Driskel: Limited by hamstring injury
Driskel (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
This is tough news for the Lions, as they'll be on a short practice week ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bears. Driskel has two more practices to get to full speed. If he can't shake the issue, David Blough -- an undrafted rookie out of Purdue -- is in line to make his NFL debut.
