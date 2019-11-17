Driskel could be in store for additional starts beyond Sunday's game against the Cowboys after doctors recently informed Matthew Stafford that the fractured bones in his back will require a six-week recovery timeline, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

After completing 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards, a touchdown and an interception and scrambling for 37 yards in the 20-13 loss to the Bears in Week 10, Driskel will garner a second straight start this weekend in place of the injured Stafford. Though Stafford has shown an ability to play effectively through various injuries in the past, his latest setback on the health front appears more significant than anything he's dealt with before. Stafford will surely attempt to push for a return before the recommended six weeks, but the decision won't entirely be in his hands, especially if the 3-5-1 Lions begin to fade further from the playoff picture. Driskel should at least be on the radar in leagues that start two quarterbacks for the duration of Stafford's absence.