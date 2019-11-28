Play

Driskel (hamstring) will yield his spot as the Lions' starting quarterback Thursday versus the Bears.

The Lions thus have confirmed a previous report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Driskel's current hamstring issue is serious enough to keep him out of the starting lineup, but may not hinder him so much that he'll be among the team's inactives Thursday. With a fourth starting nod in place of Matthew Stafford (hip/back) not in the cards, Driskel will hand over the reins of the offense to undrafted rookie David Blough.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories