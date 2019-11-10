Lions' Jeff Driskel: Officially starting Week 10
Driskel will start Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Bears with Matthew Stafford (back) inactive for the contest.
This merely confirms what was already reported earlier this morning once Stafford was announced as out with multiple back fractures. Driskel brings nine games of NFL experience from his 2018 campaign with the Bengals, a stint during which he posted 1,003 passing yards and a 6:2 TD:INT while also rushing for 130 yards and a pair of scores. While Driskel showed some upside last season and will have a formidable receiver duo in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones to work with, a last-minute call to action against the Bears at Soldier Field figures to be a tough assignment.
