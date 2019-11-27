Lions' Jeff Driskel: Questionable for Thanksgiving Day
Driskel (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Driskel logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week. His status for Thursday's divisional contest could come down to a game-time decision prior to kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET. With Matthew Stafford (back) already ruled out, the Lions would likely be forced to field David Blough under center if Driskel is unable to play.
