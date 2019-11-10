Lions' Jeff Driskel: Quiet besides late TD
Driskel completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago. He also rushed five times for a team-high 37 yards.
Filling in for Matt Stafford (back), Driskel didn't get much help against Chicago's vaunted defense. A 47-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter helped make Driskel's line look respectable, but the Lions didn't move the ball well besides that play. If Stafford isn't ready to return in Week 11, Driskel would draw the start against Dallas.
