Driskel (hamstring) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Driskel has a cap on his reps this week, the result of a hamstring that's remains "pretty sore," coach Matt Patricia told Twentyman. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia said the Lions are taking Driskell's health "day by day." As a result, Driskel's listing on Wednesday's injury report could be telling for his Week 13 availability.

