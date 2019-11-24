Lions' Jeff Driskel: Throws three picks in loss
Driskel completed 20 of 33 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington. He added 63 yards on the ground on nine carries.
Driskel showed off some of his athleticism during Sunday's sloppy contest, but ultimately helped fuel Washington's comeback with a costly interception with about a minute remaining and the Lions driving for the win. Driskel shot downfield to Marvin Jones was jumped by cornerback Quinton Dunbar and set up a short field for a game-winning Washington field goal. Driskel threw his third interception of the game on the following drive, with the Lions desperate to pull over a miracle comeback. Driskel has filled it admirably for Matthew Stafford (back), especially when using his legs, but has come up short in all three of his starts. Thursday brings a Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears, against whom Driskel accounted for 306 total yards, a passing touchdown and an interception in Week 9.
