Lions' Jeff Driskel: Unlikely to start Thursday
The Lions are expected to start David Blough at quarterback Thursday versus the Bears, pushing Driskel (hamstring) down the depth chart, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Driskel's practice reps were limited this week due to a hamstring injury, which is lingering enough to force the Lions to turn to Blough. It's unclear if Driskel will be on the Lions' inactive list, or suiting up as an emergency option, but Blough, an undrafted rookie, is on pace for his first NFL start.
More News
-
Lions' Jeff Driskel: Not starting Week 13•
-
Lions' Jeff Driskel: Questionable for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Lions' Jeff Driskel: Remains limited Tuesday•
-
Lions' Jeff Driskel: Limited by hamstring injury•
-
Lions' Jeff Driskel: Throws three picks in loss•
-
Lions' Jeff Driskel: Accounts for three TDs vs. Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...