The Lions are expected to start David Blough at quarterback Thursday versus the Bears, pushing Driskel (hamstring) down the depth chart, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Driskel's practice reps were limited this week due to a hamstring injury, which is lingering enough to force the Lions to turn to Blough. It's unclear if Driskel will be on the Lions' inactive list, or suiting up as an emergency option, but Blough, an undrafted rookie, is on pace for his first NFL start.