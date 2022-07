Okudah (Achilles) was not placed on the PUP list in advance of training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Okudah was a limited participant in offseason workouts as he bounces back from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2021 season opener. However, he has reportedly progressed well in his recovery throughout the spring, and it seems that the 23-year-old will be involved in training camp once most veterans report to Detroit on Wednesday.