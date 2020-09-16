Okudah (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Okudah wasn't ready to make his NFL debut in Week 1, but the third-overall pick appears good to go this Sunday against the Packers. The 21-year-old has a tough task ahead after Aaron Rodgers torched Minnesota's young secondary in the season opener, so this will be a good gauge of where the rookie stands. His responsibilities could be heightened if Desmond Trufant (hamstring) can't go after starting the practice week as a non-participant.