Lions' Jeff Okudah: Continues to miss practice
RotoWire Staff
Okudah (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Okudah hasn't been able to practice since sustaining his shoulder injury in Week 11. The rookie third-overall pick will have to heal up in a hurry in order to play against the Bears come Sunday.
