Lions' Jeff Okudah: Detroit bound

The Lions selected Okudah in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, third overall.

Okudah is the latest in a long line of stellar cornerbacks to come out of Ohio State. A rangy defender with sticky coverage skills, Okudah checks in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He worked as an outside cornerback during his time with the Buckeyes and profiles as a shutdown corner at the next level. Okudah possesses physicality to jam receivers at the line and the instincts to stick with receivers down the field. With Darius Slay being dealt this offseason, cornerback was a major need for the Lions and Okudah more than fills that need. He is the NFL's highest drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs (also No. 3 overall) in 1997.