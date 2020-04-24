Lions' Jeff Okudah: Detroit bound
The Lions selected Okudah in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, third overall.
Okudah is the latest in a long line of stellar cornerbacks to come out of Ohio State. A rangy defender with sticky coverage skills, Okudah checks in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He worked as an outside cornerback during his time with the Buckeyes and profiles as a shutdown corner at the next level. Okudah possesses physicality to jam receivers at the line and the instincts to stick with receivers down the field. With Darius Slay being dealt this offseason, cornerback was a major need for the Lions and Okudah more than fills that need. He is the NFL's highest drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs (also No. 3 overall) in 1997.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Tua might have to wait in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Dolphins, but will he be the future of your Fantasy Football...
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.