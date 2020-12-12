Okudah will undergo season-ending groin surgery next week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Okudah missed last week's game against the Bears with shoulder and groin injuries, and he'll now be shut down for the season. The 2020 third-overall pick is expected to be 100 percent for the 2021 season. Okudah will finish his rookie season with 47 tackles (41 solo), two pass breakups and an interception over nine games. He struggled a bit in coverage, however, allowing 594 yards (11.2 yards per target) and two touchdowns this year. Expect him to be placed on injured reserve in the near future.