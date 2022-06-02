Okudah (Achilles) is recovering well and is expected to active at training camp next month, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Okudah is still working his way back from the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 season, but head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he feels the cornerback will "be ready" to go full throttle at training camp. Regardless of his immediate availability at camp, Okudah appears to be on the right track to be active for the start of the 2022 regular season.