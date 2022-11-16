Okudah recorded one tackle and two pass breakups with one interception during Sunday's 31-30 win over Chicago.

Okudah arguably made the play of the game by intercepting Justin Fields for a short pick-six that helped launch Detroit's comeback. While his tackle total matched a season low, Okudah has at least flashed double-digit-tackle upside on two occasions so far. The third-year cornerback will look to add to his season totals of 50 tackles and five PBUs during a Week 11 matchup with the Giants.