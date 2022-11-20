Okudah (concussion) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants.

The starting cornerback sustained a head injury during a collision with teammate Will Harris at some point in the first half, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. Okudah was then apparently diagnosed with a concussion, and he'll now have just four day's to clear the league's protocol before Detroit's game against the Bills on Thanksgiving day, though it's unlikely he'll be able to return given this quick turnaround. With Okudah out, expect Amani Oruwariye and Jerry Jacobs to see increased usage alongside Harris on Sunday.