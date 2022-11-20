Okudah is unlikely to clear concussion protocols before Thursday's game against the Bills, according to head coach Dan Campbell, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Okudah exited Sunday's win over the Giants early and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. The absence of the corner against the Bills' dangerous passing attack will be a definite blow to the team's defense for the Thanksgiving matchup. Jerry Jacobs will be the likely beneficiary of increased opportunities, assuming Okudah misses.