Okudah (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Okudah suffered this injury during Sunday's loss to the Panthers. It's discouraging that he's starting the week as a DNP, but he'll have two more practices to upgrade his status. Mike Ford (concussion) also missed Monday's practice, so Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye are the only healthy cornerbacks on Detroit's roster.