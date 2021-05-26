Okudah (groin) said he's nearing a full recovery from surgery and the cornerback no longer feels pain in his leg, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "It just feels like I have a different level that I wasn't able to kind of tap into last year," Okudah said. "But I feel like this year just kind of moving around now and not having that pain in my groin anymore, it just feels like a different level."

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft allegedly spent his rookie season playing through a groin injury he suffered during his final season at Ohio State plus a hamstring injury that cost him both the final days of training camp and the 2020 regular-season opener. After struggling to perform effectively much of the year after that, Okudah was eventually shut down in December and the cornerback underwent groin surgery shortly thereafter. While he'll have to learn a new system under new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in advance of the 2021 campaign, Okudah at least appears as if he'll be entering training camp fully healthy this time around.