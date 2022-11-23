site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Out for Thanksgiving
RotoWire Staff
Nov 23, 2022
Okudah (concussion) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus Buffalo.
Okudah will miss his first game of the 2022 season as he recovers from a concussion he sustained Sunday at the Giants. In the 2020 first-rounder's stead, Will Harris should see increased work on the boundaries.
