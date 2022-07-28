Okudah (Achilles) was close to a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Roughly 11 months since rupturing his Achilles, Okudah took first-team reps during the only full-team period of the opening day of training camp. Head coach Dan Campbell said afterword that that plan is for Okudah to practice without restrictions for the rest of the summer. If he can finally avoid the injury bug, the Ohio State product should have a good shot at sticking with the starting defense come Week 1, though Will Harris also took first-team reps opposite Amani Oruwariye at cornerback Wednesday and could be in the mix as well.