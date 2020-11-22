site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Picks up shoulder injury
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
Okudah exited Sunday's game against the Panthers with shoulder injury.
The rookie first-round pick had seven tackles (five solo) before leaving the game during the fourth quarter. Okudah will have a short week to recover before Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Texans.
