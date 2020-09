Okudah (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Okudah wasn't listed on Detroit's injury report to begin the week, but he's been limited in back-to-back practices since popping up with a hamstring issue Thursday. If the No. 3 overall pick of April's draft is limited Sunday, or even forced to sit out the season opener, Justin Coleman would stand to handle increased snaps opposite Desmond Trufant.