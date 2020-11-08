Okudah (ankle) has been listed as questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

The No. 3 overall choice from April's draft was forced to sit out Week 1 because of a hamstring issue, but he's otherwise been available for every game of his rookie campaign. Okudah has played more than 90 percent of the defensive workload in all but one of his six outings, surrendering just one touchdown in coverage while also forcing one interception. If he can't make it Sunday, Mike Ford may be forced into a late-game role with the Lions trailing Minnesota by multiple possessions.