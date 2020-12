Okudah (groin) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie No. 3 overall draft choice has been unavailable for eight consecutive practice sessions, having initially sustained his groin injury Nov. 22 against Carolina. If Okudah is in fact forced into a third straight game absence, it would present an especially daunting challenge for the Lions' secondary given a Week 14 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.