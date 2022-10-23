Okudah recorded 15 total tackles with one tackle for loss during Sunday's 24-6 loss to Dallas.
The tackle total was the most for a Lions player in roughly a decade and easily the most for Okudah since racking up 10 tackles in the season opener. While Okudah only tallied 14 tackles in the four games between those two productive outings -- including a one-tackle effort in Week 5 against New England -- these flashes of IDP brilliance make the former No. 1 overall pick an upside fantasy play in certain formats.