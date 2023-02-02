Okudah (elbow) tallied 73 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception, one defensive touchdown, and one forced fumble over 15 games in 2022.

After looking like a bust over the first two seasons of his career, Okudah looked like a new player during the first half of the season under former defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. However, even though Detroit was more successful as a team after Pleasant's mid-season dismissal, Okudah's play deteriorated down the stretch, and the former No. 2 overall pick was ultimately the worst-graded cornerback in coverage over the final five weeks of the season, per Pro Football Focus. With that said, an elbow injury seemingly impacted Okudah's play during this period, and the Detroit coaching staff doesn't seem to have lost confidence in Okudah entering 2023. While the Lions will surely add reinforcements to the cornerback position with Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes set to hit the open market, Okudah seems like a good bet to open next season in the starting lineup opposite Jerry Jacobs.