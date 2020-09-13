Okudah (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, isn't expected to be available Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After he was absent from the Lions' first injury report of the week Wednesday, the No. 3 overall pick was limited in the team's subsequent two sessions by the hamstring issue. The Lions apparently aren't inclined to take any chances with the cornerback, whose NFL debut looks like it will have to wait until Sept. 20 in Green Bay. Okudah is expected to begin his career in a depth role, as Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com notes that Desmond Trufant and Amani Oruwariye both locked down starting jobs coming out of training camp.