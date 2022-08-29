Coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh that Okudah will serve as a starting cornerback Week 1 against the Eagles on Sept. 11, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Okudah missed most of the 2021 season due to a ruptured Achilles, but he avoided the PUP list to begin training camp and performed well enough during the preseason to earn a job as a starting cornerback opposite Amani Oruwariye. Okudah has racked up 51 tackles (44 solo), an interception and three pass defenses in 10 games over his first two professional seasons.