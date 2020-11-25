Okudah (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Okudah missed the entire week of practice after suffering a shoulder injury in this past Sunday's loss to the Panthers.The third-overall pick's usage has declined recently, as he hasn't played more than 50 percent of the snaps on defense since Week 8. Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye (back), who is considered questionable, are expected to start Thursday's game at cornerback.